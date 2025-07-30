Evolve Celebrates Commitment to Real Living Wage

Evolve Business Group has today accredited as a Living Wage Employer. Their Living Wage commitment will see everyone working at Evolve receive a minimum hourly wage of £12.83, higher than the current Living wage of £12.60 and 5% more than the government minimum for over 21s, which currently stands at £12.21 per hour.

In the North West, 16.8% of all jobs pay less than the real Living Wage - around 510,000 jobs. Despite this, Evolve has committed to pay the real Living Wage and provide a decent standard of living for all their workers.

The Living Wage Foundation’s real Living Wage remains the only UK wage rate independently calculated based on the cost of living, rising annually based on living costs. It gives employers the confidence they are paying a wage that meets everyday needs, not just the government minimum. Over 16,000 accredited employers have secured over £3.6 billion of pay rises for low paid workers since 2011 and made a profound difference to millions of lives around the UK.

Alan Stephenson-Brown, CEO at Evolve Business Group said: “We are proud to have been accredited as a Living Wage employer and even prouder of the dedication of our people. At Evolve, we are committed to providing meaningful career paths in technology and want all our employees to know that their hard work will always be fairly compensated.

Evolve employees celebrate its 20th anniversary. L-R: Matthew Lee, Georgia English-Mather, James Shaw, Chaima Jebri, Daniel Ward and Constance Smith

“We recognise that the cost of living remains high and it is more challenging than ever to find a rewarding career. From our apprentices to our customer support teams, our employees receiving a pay rise today are at the heart of our business. We are incredibly grateful for all their contributions to our success and hope that today’s announcement is a reason to celebrate.”

Katherine Chapman, Director, Living Wage Foundation said: “We’re delighted that Evolve has joined the movement of over 16,000 responsible employers across the UK who voluntarily commit to go further than the government minimum to make sure all their staff earn enough to live on.

“They join thousands of small businesses, as well as household names such as Burberry, Barclays, Everton Football Club and many more. These businesses recognise that paying the real Living Wage is the mark of a responsible employer and they, like Evolve, believe that everyone needs to be able to live with dignity and have a decent standard of living."