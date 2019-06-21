Family-run Wigan coach firm celebrates 50 years in business

A family-run Wigan coach firm with the community at its heart has celebrated its 50th anniversary.



Grayway Coaches has been shuttling Wiganers around the borough - and the country - for half a century with its fleet of more than 30 coaches.

One of Grayway's original buses

Renowned for its coach holidays to tourist attractions and seaside resorts, the firm has also been a hit among rugby fans making their way to Wembley for Challenge Cup finals, and also provides a vital service for children making their way to school.

And the key to success, says boss Mick Gray, is the tight-knit team running the show.

“A lot of coach firms are family owned,” he said.

“You need it, because it’s an intense business, a 24/7 operation. You need that knit, because it really is hard work.”

He added: “This is a milestone we want to celebrate. It’s still just a small, family-run business. The people of Wigan support us really well. I’ve been here 41 years and enjoyed every minute of it.”

Mick, 62, became a director at the age of 21 in 1978, while it was still being run by his father.

Four decades later, Mick runs Grayway out of Manchester Road, Ince, with wife Janet.

His son David takes care of the fleet of coaches, while daughter Helen runs the office alongside mum Janet.