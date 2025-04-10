Farleys fuel growth with acquisition of Alker Ball Healds Solicitors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Farleys, part of Lawfront, the fast-growing legal services group, has expanded its reach across the North West with the acquisition of Wigan-based law firm Alker Ball Healds Solicitors (ABH).

The acquisition, which will see ABH continuing as a trading name of Farleys, and all 32 employees remaining, adds to the firm’s existing expertise and brings a wider full-service legal offering to Wigan and the wider borough.

The move is the second deal since Farleys joined legal services group Lawfront in 2022.

ABH was formed in 2014, following a merger between Wigan law firms Alker & Ball and Healds Solicitors, who had a local presence in Wigan dating back to 1852.

Led by joint managing directors Gary Shepherd and Keith Whitehead, ABH has developed a strong and trusted reputation with clients both locally and nationwide, with expertise in commercial litigation, commercial property, corporate; and a range of private client services including family, residential property, personal injury and wills and probate.

Daniel Draper, Managing Partner at Farleys said: “We are delighted to welcome the ABH team to the Farleys family as the next step in our plans to increase our presence across the region and grow our firm further.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Farleys and will unlock many more opportunities for our firm as we look to build upon the existing well-known brand, quality service and strong client base that are already associated with the ABH name in the local community. We also look forward to building the team further through recruitment in the local area.”

Speaking on the acquisition, Gary Shepherd said: “It is great to be joining a forward-thinking team of people who share our down to earth values, and a focus on delivering straightforward legal advice. When the opportunity presented itself to join Farleys, we knew that it was the right fit culturally for our people and our clients, who will all benefit from the greater resource that Farleys as a Lawfront firm can provide.”

Keith Whitehead added: “We have built a fantastic team of skilled and trusted lawyers and want to continue that growth. With access to a wider range of services and resources and the well-recognised brand of Farleys, we look forward to growing our own professional family here in Wigan to continue looking after our clients, their families, and the wider business community across Greater Manchester.”

Neil Lloyd, Lawfront CEO, said: “It is great to see Farleys complete its second acquisition since joining Lawfront. We back our regional firms to accelerate their growth ambitions. Acquisitions such as this are a positive demonstration of our commitment to invest in our firms. We are proud to welcome the ABH team to Farleys and look forward to watching the team grow and develop.”