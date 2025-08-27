Farleys Solicitors, Redefining the Life of a Lawyer

In an industry often synonymous with long hours and relentless pressure, Farleys Solicitors is quietly rewriting the narrative. With offices rooted in communities across Lancashire and Greater Manchester, this full-service law firm is proving that legal excellence and personal wellbeing can, and should, go hand in hand.

At Farleys, the ethos is refreshingly simple: legal expertise delivered with a down-to-earth approach. But behind this simplicity lies a bold ambition; not just to grow, but to grow well.

Farleys has been established since 1958 and is a well-known name in the region. Back in 2022, the firm joined Lawfront, a private equity backed group of regional law firms. Despite becoming part of a wider group, Farleys has continued to embrace a model that prioritises people, culture, and community. The firm’s recent acquisition of Wigan-based Alker Ball Healds Solicitors (ABH) is a testament to this vision. With all 32 ABH staff retained and the brand continuing under the Farleys name, the move expands Farleys’ reach while preserving the trusted relationships built over generations.

What sets Farleys apart is its commitment to creating a workplace where lawyers thrive not just professionally, but personally. “It’s about building a professional family,” says Ian Liddle, Managing Partner, “We want our team to grow in a way that supports their lives, not just their careers”

This philosophy is more than just words. Farleys has invested in their office space, including a brand new flagship office in Padiham as well as a comprehensive benefits package for employees at all levels of the business, and a culture that promotes the values of being bold, being authentic, and to truly care.

“We’re proud of the reputation we’ve built as a law firm” says Managing Partner Daniel Draper. “but what’s at the heart of it is that we care. We care about our clients and getting the best possible outcomes for them, but we also care about our colleagues and know that when they feel happy and supported at work, everyone benefits.”

The firm’s growth strategy is equally people-centric. With Lawfront’s backing, Farleys is expanding through targeted acquisitions and local recruitment, ensuring that each new chapter strengthens its community roots. “We’re keen to recruit the best legal talent the region has to offer,” says Ian, “and in return, we’ll provide a working environment that supports career progression without compromising on a work/life balance.”

For aspiring lawyers and seasoned professionals alike, Farleys offers a compelling alternative to the traditional legal grind. It’s a place where ambition meets authenticity, and where the life of a lawyer is no longer defined by sacrifice, but by balance, purpose, and pride.

In a world that’s finally waking up to the importance of wellbeing, Farleys Solicitors is leading the way one thoughtful acquisition, one happy lawyer, and one satisfied client at a time.

To discuss career opportunities at Farleys, please contact Iain Jones or visit www.farleys.com/careers.

07843 633022