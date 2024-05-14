Fascinating: aerial pictures of Wigan landmarks taken over 100 years and more

By Charles Graham
Published 14th May 2024, 04:55 BST
Here is a wonderful collection eye-in-the-sky pictures Wigan Today has collected over many years, some dating back quite recently, others going back a century or more. Some of the sights will be quite familiar, others have transformed beyond all recognition since.

And it’s always good to see places you know from different angles for once. They really are worth poring over.

.

1. Aerial views of Wigan over a century

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. The old Westwood Power Station in the 1970s

. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
.

3. Springfield Park in 1998 shortly before Wigan Athletic left to play instead at the JJB Stadium.

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBAROW

Photo Sales
.

4. An aerial view of Mesnes Park showing (top right) the old Wigan Grammar School and, left, areas of Swinley where houses were yet to be built

. Photo: SUBMITTED

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.