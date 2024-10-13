Firm favourites: pictures of Wigan shop and factory staff in 1973

By Charles Graham
Published 13th Oct 2024, 12:30 BST
In the early 1970s the Wigan Observer used to run a picture feature called Firm Favourites which involved group photos of staff at shops, offices and factories in the town, almost all of them female! (we’ll draw a veil over the reasonings at the time for that).

This collection of images dates from 1972 and ’73 and they were taken at Lowe’s department store and Marks and Spencer, both in Wigan town cente, plus the Cotton Goods factory on Buer Avenue in Goose Green.

.

1. Staff at the Cotton Goods factory

. Photo: GB

.

2. Staff at Cotton Goods factory

. Photo: GB

.

3. Staff at the Cotton Goods factory

. Photo: GB

.

4. Staff at the Cotton Goods factory

. Photo: GB

