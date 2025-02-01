We’ve put together a list using Google reviews of 11 florists in the borough with ratings ranging from 4.7 to five out of five based on customer feedback.
1. Anne-Marie's Florist- Leigh Road, Leigh
Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 51 reviews Photo: submit
2. Lillies Florist- Leigh Road, Atherton
Rated 5 out of 5 from 45 reviews Photo: submit
3. Barrowcroft Wood- Darlington Street East, Wigan
Rated 4.7 out of 5 from 46 reviews Photo: submit
4. Hannah Simons Flowers- Gidlow Lane, Standish
Rated 4.7 out of 5 from 34 reviews Photo: submit
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.