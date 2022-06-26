Former Wigan footballer is a cut above the rest as she launches dog grooming business

Madeleine Lee, a former Aspull Juniors and Wigan Ladies’ player, launched a dog grooming business in her parents’ garden after studying animal care at Wigan and Leigh College for two years.

She offers a wide range of services through The Dog Cabin, helping four-legged friends of all shapes and sizes to look their best.

Madeleine Lee with councillors Chris Ready and Ron Conway

Aspull, New Springs and Whelley ward councillor Chris Ready remembers Maddy playing football at Aspull Juniors and presenting her with medals.

He said it was now “so great” to see her following her dreams and ambitions by setting up her own business, as he paid a visit to The Dog Cabin with fellow ward councillor Ron Conway.

Coun Ready said: “It is a daunting experience… but I know she's got the full support of her family and friends.

“We always speak about young people who make the headlines for the wrong reasons. Let's talk about and support people like Madeleine.”

Maddy, who lives in Blackrod, said: “My passion has always been animals, so to do a job that I enjoy makes it even more special. I want to provide a service that people will be proud of, whilst also keeping it affordable.

"It's been a great journey so far, but the advice from lots of people along the way, and support from local councillors, have been invaluable.”