Four floors of perfection: towering seafront mansion with a gym and cinema yours for £1.5m

A gated castle of a home, this property is defined by its class and distinction. From the hard-wood flooring and the cinema on the ground floor through to the spacious sitting areas and airy kitchen and garden room on the first floor, this house does everything at 100%. There's even two more floors to explore after the first, with huge bedrooms and en suites awaiting on the remaining couple of storeys.

1. Reception As well as an impressive centre 'split' oak staircase, the reception gets straight down to business, leading through to the gym on the left and the cinema on the right...

The open-plan kitchen has underfloor heating, Corian worktops, and a breakfast bar as well as all the appliances you could dream of.

3. Snug With halogen down-lighters and speaker system, this sitting room is about as cosy as they come.

4. Study With the bay window overlooking the courtyard entrance, good luck concentrating in this home office...

