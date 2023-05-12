News you can trust since 1853
Framework takes shape in Wigan of one of the first Taco Bell outlets in the North West.

After weeks of excavations, the skeleton of Wigan’s latest fast food restaurants has finally appeared.

By Charles Graham
Published 12th May 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Mexican cuisine specialist Taco Bell will open what is its first drive-thru in a North West town (there are already two others in Liverpool and Manchester) later this year.

It will join Pizza Hut, Empire Cinemas, Club 3000 Bingo and JD Gym among others at Robin Park.

The Robin Park outlet is one of Taco Bell's first outlets in the North WestThe Robin Park outlet is one of Taco Bell's first outlets in the North West
In the shadow of the DW Stadium, the diner will feature quesadillas, burritos, tacos and many more dishes inspired by the Americas.

Located next door to Pizza Hut, there will be a 32-space car park, and the restaurant is hoping to “add to the draw of the wider leisure park, encouraging more people to visit the wider site”.

Although it originated in the US, Taco Bell is now stretching across the globe – with 115 restaurants already live across the UK.

At the planning stage issues were raised by one objector who was concerned about the increased traffic and lack of parking, but highways did not deem this to be significantly impactful.

The framework being put in place for the Wigan Taco Bell drive-thru at Robin ParkThe framework being put in place for the Wigan Taco Bell drive-thru at Robin Park
The potential for increased litter has been addressed as well, with a £2,800 contribution towards more litter bins to Wigan Council agreed by the applicant.

The restaurant will be accessed by the existing roundabout on Anjou Boulevard, which will be shared access with the cinema.

Wigan Council agreed this would be of economic benefit to the area as it would be creating more jobs.

