From pandemic redundancy to running a six-figure SEO agency in Wigan

Graduating from Liverpool John Moores University, I started my career full of ambition, taking on various roles in marketing and digital industries. However, like many others, the pandemic brought unexpected challenges, and I found myself made redundant. Facing uncertainty, I decided to take control of my future by starting my own business, Bespoke Search Marketing, from my mum’s conservatory in Standish.

What began with just one client and a dream to work for myself has grown steadily into a thriving SEO agency that now supports over 20 regular clients each month. Our focus is clear: helping local businesses across Wigan and the wider North West get noticed on Google, generate quality leads, and ultimately grow their customer base.

Running a six-figure business from such humble beginnings has been both rewarding and challenging. I’ve learnt the importance of resilience, adaptability, and truly understanding the needs of small and medium-sized businesses competing in an increasingly digital world.

Bespoke Search Marketing offers tailored SEO strategies that not only improve website visibility but also convert visitors into loyal customers — vital for any business looking to succeed today.

Bespoke Search Marketing

Supporting local businesses is at the heart of what I do. In a competitive market, having a strong online presence can make all the difference, and I’m passionate about helping Wigan’s business community thrive by providing expert guidance and practical solutions.

Looking ahead, I aim to continue growing Bespoke Search Marketing, expanding the team, and reaching even more businesses in the region. The journey from redundancy to running a successful agency has been a testament to determination and the power of local support.