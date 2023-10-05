GALLERY: A look around a new boutique in Wigan ahead of its grand opening
Romancia Boutique in Ashton-in-Makerfield will open to customers on October 29 from 4pm and the three-floor complex provides everything needed for special occasions.
Located on Gerard Street, Tina Corteen and the team say they are committed to creating an experience like no other for brides and prom customers alike.
The first floor consists of an array of dresses, complemented by a selection of shoes, bags, and jewelry perfect for events.
Private fitting rooms are available on the second floor and are spacious enough to accommodate for family and friends and allow customers to try on their favourite dresses.
Finally, on the third floor the store features a dedicated catwalk, curated selfie corners and a backstage-themed showroom for guests to browse.
More information about the event can be found on the Romancia Boutique facebook page.