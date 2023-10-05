News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash

GALLERY: A look around a new boutique in Wigan ahead of its grand opening

A brand new prom and occasional wear store in Wigan has given readers a sneak peek ahead of its official opening later this month.
By Matt Pennington
Published 8th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST

Romancia Boutique in Ashton-in-Makerfield will open to customers on October 29 from 4pm and the three-floor complex provides everything needed for special occasions.

Located on Gerard Street, Tina Corteen and the team say they are committed to creating an experience like no other for brides and prom customers alike.

The first floor consists of an array of dresses, complemented by a selection of shoes, bags, and jewelry perfect for events.

Private fitting rooms are available on the second floor and are spacious enough to accommodate for family and friends and allow customers to try on their favourite dresses.

Finally, on the third floor the store features a dedicated catwalk, curated selfie corners and a backstage-themed showroom for guests to browse.

More information about the event can be found on the Romancia Boutique facebook page.

Owner Tina Corteen, centre, with daughter Elica Corteen, right, and Dani Lawson, left.

1. Romancia Boutique

Owner Tina Corteen, centre, with daughter Elica Corteen, right, and Dani Lawson, left. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Romancia Boutique offers the prom dress shopping experience over three floors.

2. Romancia Boutique

Romancia Boutique offers the prom dress shopping experience over three floors. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Elica Corteen.

3. Romancia Boutique

Elica Corteen. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Dani Lawson.

4. Romancia Boutique

Dani Lawson. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Related topics:Wigan