GALLERY: Wigan Council's Believe in Business Festival
A first-of-its-kind business showcase opened its doors for Wigan firms and residents.
The Believe in Business Festival, held at The Edge at Wigan Pier, featured workshops, panels and speakers along with a showcase of locally based traders and talent at the festival’s High Street.
The High Street also featured for the first time at a Wigan Council event and included an artisan market, food court and live entertainment.
It also welcomed speakers including Shaun Wane, head coach of England Rugby League and former head of coach of Wigan Warriors, and Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham.