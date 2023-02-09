News you can trust since 1853
GALLERY: Wigan Council's Believe in Business Festival

A first-of-its-kind business showcase opened its doors for Wigan firms and residents.

By Sian Jones
49 minutes ago
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 1:13pm

The Believe in Business Festival, held at The Edge at Wigan Pier, featured workshops, panels and speakers along with a showcase of locally based traders and talent at the festival’s High Street.

The High Street also featured for the first time at a Wigan Council event and included an artisan market, food court and live entertainment.

It also welcomed speakers including Shaun Wane, head coach of England Rugby League and former head of coach of Wigan Warriors, and Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham.

1. Believe in Business Festival

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

2. Believe in Business Festival

From left, Kerry Claxton and Anne Harry welcome visitors to the event.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

3. Believe in Business Festival

.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

4. Believe in Business Festival

Stef Withington from The Slippery Cauldron Soap Company.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

