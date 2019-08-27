Gerrards Carpet & Upholstery Cleaners: The Wigan company who do everything from back rooms to the Queen Mary 2

Gerrards Carpet & Upholstery Cleaners pride themselves on their work.

Founded in 1975 by Simon Gerrard, the multi award-winning family business puts the same level of care into every job, be it cleansing a living room, a pub’s upholstery, or the ballroom on the Queen Mary 2. Yes, they’ve done all three.

Sharon Gerrard

With 44 years’ experience, Gerrards’ covers Wigan, Chorley, Bolton, St Helens, Warrington, Atherton, and Boothstown. As the UK’s only specialist marine carpet cleaners, they’ve also covered the open seas for the past 27 years too, working on 11 cruise ships operated by industry giants such as P&O Cruises and Cunard Line.

“We get people saying ‘if you’re good enough for the Queen Mary, you’re good enough for me’,” said Sharon Gerrard, who has done the marketing and social media for the company and run the website since 2009. “It’s really nice that we’re a family business; we’ve been in the industry a long time and we’re proud of our work.”

State-of-the-art equipment and Truck Mounted Cleaning Systems up to 20-times more powerful than the portable machines set Gerrards apart. They have also recently invested in new equipment to enable them to clean, seal, and polish hard floors including luxury vinyl tile, marble, porcelain, quarry tiles, and slate floors.

“We invest heavily in high-performance systems,” said Sharon. “We maintained P&O’s Oriana for her entire 24-year life and we give the same service to all our customers: from the smallest room in anyone’s house to the biggest of ballrooms on a cruise ship, they all get the same level of service.

Gerrards working on the Queen Mary 2.

“Our business philosophy is simple,” added Sharon. “We work tirelessly to put our clients in a position where they can’t get what we do anywhere else, for we know that if we achieve that, they’ll have no reason to look for another carpet cleaner.”

Simon Gerrard