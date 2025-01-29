Global Lifelines Cleaning Services to Host Online Event: "Clean Living for Rehabilitation and Wellbeing"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Global Lifelines Cleaning Services, a trusted name in professional cleaning services across the UK, is delighted to announce its upcoming online event titled Clean Living for Rehabilitation and Wellbeing. Taking place on Friday, 21st February 2025, this free event is open to everyone in Wigan, Greater Manchester, and beyond who is eager to explore the transformative relationship between mental health, well-being, and the cleanliness of their living spaces.

In today’s fast-paced world, clutter and disorganisation can negatively affect not just physical spaces but also mental and emotional health. This interactive session will bring together cleaning experts, mental health professionals, and lifestyle coaches to share actionable insights and practical decluttering strategies. The goal is to empower participants to create harmonious living environments that promote clarity, focus, and overall well-being.

Event Topics Include:The Connection Between Cleanliness and Mental Health, where you will learn how a clean space fosters positive emotions and reduces stress levels.

Discover effective strategies to declutter your home or workspace for better productivity and peace of mind.Rehabilitation Through Routine: Understand how regular cleaning routines can support mental health recovery journeys.

Quick and Easy Wins includes simple tips to transform your space in just minutes a day.

What to Expect at the Event:

The "Clean Living for Rehabilitation & Well-being" online event will offer valuable insights and practical tips:

1. Expert Decluttering Advice: Learn strategies for decluttering various living spaces and maintaining a clutter-free environment.

Clean Living for Rehabilitation and Wellbeing by Global Lifelines Cleaning Services

2. Sustainable Cleaning Practices: Discover eco-friendly cleaning solutions that align with Wigan's commitment to sustainability.

3. Organisation Techniques: Discover innovative ways to arrange your belongings that not only declutter your environment but also promote a sense of calm and peace in your daily life.

4. Personalised Routines: Develop cleaning and organising routines that fit your lifestyle with expert guidance.

5. Q&A Session: Get answers to your questions from professionals in cleaning, organising , and well-being, tailored to your individual needs and challenges.

Event Details:Title: Clean Living for Rehabilitation and WellbeingDate: 21st February 2025Time: 10:00 AMLocation: Online (link provided upon registration)Cost: Free

Spaces for this event are limited, so early registration is encouraged. To reserve your spot, click eventbrite ( https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/clean-living-for-rehabilitation-and-well-being-tickets-1136147159739?aff=oddtdtcreator) or contact [email protected]

Join us and take the first step towards transforming your space and your mind for a healthier, happier life.

Why Wigan Residents Should Attend:For those in Wigan and the surrounding Greater Manchester area, this event is a fantastic opportunity to learn how maintaining a clean, clutter-free home can improve both physical and mental well-being.

Global Lifelines Cleaning Services, your reliable cleaners near me, have proudly served the Wigan community with expert cleaning services, and this event reflects their ongoing commitment to enhancing local lifestyles.

About Global Lifelines Cleaning Services:

Headquartered in Wigan, Global Lifelines Cleaning Services is a trusted name in providing top-quality cleaning services such as office cleaning, commercial cleaning and domestic cleaning services wigan.The cleaning company is committed to inspiring healthier living by helping clients maintain clean, organised spaces that promote overall wellness.

For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:Charity WombuEvent CoordinatorEmail: [email protected] | Website: www.globallifelinescleaning.co.uk Phone: 0161 388 3549