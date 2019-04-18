Haigh Woodland Park visitor numbers near half a million

Almost half a million people visited Haigh Hall park last year, as council investment in the woodlands and courtyard paid off.

The area has become a regional hotspot for tourism since major investment was completed in 2016.

Hundreds of thousands of visitors came to the 250 acre woodland park in 2018 and it’s popularity was reflected with a whole host of major plaudits.

Haigh Woodland Park has been awarded:

l Visit England Visitor Attraction Quality Assurance Marque;

l North West in Bloom Community Park Award;

l Facebook gives the Park a customer rating of 4.4.stars out of 5 based on 1,249 reviews;

l Trip Advisor awarded the Park with a certificate of excellence and a current rating of 4.5 based on 657 reviews;

Following £3.6 million investment from Wigan Council, Haigh Woodland Park has become a real hub of activity offering something for everyone to enjoy all year round and the courtyard, with its new bars and businesses, has been a huge success.

Since the hall has been leased to Contessa the council has been able to invest back into the park which has contributed to many improvements including the play area, high ropes, the redevelopment of the stables, new visitor centre and adventure golf.

These attractions have brought a new range of activity to Haigh and seen it become one of the most visited destinations in the Greater Manchester area.

National Play Day saw a record for the most visits in one day with 14,000 visiting on August 1 last year.

Haigh’s conservation pigs played a big part in Haigh’s success again. Not only do their piglets continue to provide joy to all visitors, they joined volunteers in digging out invasive Balsam plants which, if left unattended, could do some serious damage to the plant life in the park.

There’s plenty going on for foodies too in Kitchen Courtyard,with the Artisan bakery All You Kneed sitting alongside, Two Left Feet Tap and Brewery, AM Flowers, Cook and Foragers,

Luisco Chocolate, Holdens ice-cream and Courtyard Café as well as pop up monthly food markets.

Haigh held hundreds of events last year such as the ever-popular Meet the Piglets, Pond Dipping, Wigan’s Got Talent, October Fest and Christmas light switch.

Visit www.haighwoodlandpark.co.uk