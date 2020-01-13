Here is the latest round-up of Wigan restaurants' hygiene ratings

More than half of Wigan’s eateries inspected in the penultimate month of last year received top hygiene ratings.

In November, health inspectors from the Food Standards Agency made unannounced visits to 93 food serving establishments across the borough, and 52 of those resulted in the highest rating of Five being dished out - a percentage of 55.

Wigan's food hygiene ratings revealed

The second highest rating of Four was awarded to 23 venues (24.7 per cent) while nine businesses earned a Three.

Four venues each got scores of Two and One, while a single venue, Rice Bowl in Ormskirk Road, scored a lowly Zero and requires urgent improvement.

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales, or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.

The inspections continue throughout the year, with the ratings designed to provide reassurance to local customers.

A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.

A four rating means standards are “good, “three” indicates a “generally satisfactory” performance, while “some improvement is necessary” for venues sporting a rating of two.

Anywhere with a rating of one star requires major improvement, and zero ratings demand “urgent improvement”.

Establishments are also judged on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, lay-out, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.

Credit is also given for confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge of the establishment and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce, as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of January 2020:

FIVE:

Acorns Care Centre, Parkside, Hindley

Andy’s Kitchen, 158 Warrington Road, Wigan

Asda, Ladies Lane, Hindley

Aspull Pre School, Oakfield Crescent, Aspull

Astley & Tyldesley JFC, Meanley Road, Tyldesley

Belong Wigan, Millers Lane, Platt Bridge

Black Bull Hotel, 25 Market Street, Standish

Boots, 12 The Grand Arcade, Wigan

Brooklands Childcare, Walmesley Road, Leigh

Busy Bees Wigan Scholes, Windmill Close, Wigan

Charnley Arms, Almond Brook Road, Standish

Cheethams Stores 1, 30 Logwood Avenue, Wigan

Clapham’s Bakery, 65 Chapel Street, Leigh

Co-Op, Pole Street, Standish

CW & L Oliver Convenience Store, 56a Belle Green Lane, Ince

EC Local Honey, Private address

Gaffy’s News, 88 Market Street, Atherton

Galloways, 50 Marsh Green, Wigan

Gaynor’s Celebration Cakes, Private address

Greenhalgh’s, 41 Bradshawgate, Leigh

Greenhalgh’s, 148 Market Street, Hindley

Hot Chix BBQ, Spinning Gate, Leigh

I Dream of Cake, Private address

Ince Plaice, 132 Warrington Road, Ince

Kiwis Quality Fresh Produce, 61 Market Street Atherton

Lees Bakery, 76A St Helens Road, Leigh

Little Angels Under 3’s and Pre-School, Silcock Street, Golborne

Lollipoppy, Private address

Maisies Cakeaway, 8 Jaxons Court, Wigan

Market Kitchen, 1 Warrington Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Marks & Spencer, 4 Loire Drive, Robin Park

Martin’s Fish & Chips, 155 Market Street, Atherton

Massarella Restaurant Golden Days Garden Centre, 181 Back Lane, Appley Bridge

Mediterranean Fish Bar, 124-126 Market Street, Atherton

MetroFresh Aspull Church J & I (Ncb), Bolton Road, Aspull

MetroFresh Aspull Holy Family Rc J & I, Longfield Street, Aspull

MetroFresh St Bernadette’s Rc J & I, Church Lane, Shevington

MetroFresh Wigan Sacred Heart Rc Inf, 69 Springfield Road, Wigan

Mirza G Off Licence, 57a Park Road, Wigan

Mrs Taylors Kitchen, Private address

Potters Sweet Treats, Private address

Safe And Sound, Hardybutts, Scholes

Spinners Arms, 70-72 Firs Lane, Leigh

St Davids TCC, Haigh & Aspull Primary School, Copperas Lane, Haigh

Sugar Rush, Private address

The Chinese Buffet (Wigan) Ltd, 63 Standishgate, Wigan

The Chippy, 18a Pole Street, Standish

The Mill at the Pier, Heritage Way, Wigan

The Secret Garden Coffee Lounge, 63a Preston Road, Standish

Tom & Harrys Bakes, Private address

Wilkinsons, 25-27 Standishgate, Wigan

Worsley Mesnes Community Primary School, Clifton Street, Worsley Mesnes

FOUR:

Balti Hut, 319 Wigan Road, Leigh

Bill’s Fry Inn, 105 Scholes, Wigan

Cafe Santos, 6-10 Mesnes Street, Wigan

Canadian Pizza, 54 Whelley, Wigan

Cart and Horses, 221 Manchester Road, Astley

Charlies Diner, 29a Garswood Street, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Coffee Bar, 118 Bradshawgate, Leigh

Curiosity Gin Emporium, 86 Market Street, Atherton

Dolce - Shevington Vale Primary School, Runshaw Avenue, Appley Bridge

Fox Chippy, 184b Manchester Road, Ince

Gelato Royale, 51 Wigan Lane, Wigan

Holiday Inn Express, Sale Way, Leigh Sports Village

Jasmin House, 161 Market Street, Atherton

Leigh Bowling Club No2 Limited, Pownall Street, Leigh

Lucky Star, 129 Chapel Street, Leigh

MetroFresh Holy Family Rc J & I, Kendal Road, Worsley

MetroFresh Hope School, Kelvin Grove, Winstanley

Next Generation Nursery and Schoolies Club, 118 Wigan Lower Road, Standish Lower Ground

Peter Pan Pizza Takeaway, 59 Chapel Street, Leigh

Pizza Pizza, 40 Carr Lane, Worsley Mesnes

Smiltyne, 9-11 Darlington Street, Wigan

Standish Community Centre, Moody Street, Standish

Toyfields Adventure Play Centre, 1 Guest Street, Leigh

THREE:

Buzz Fast Food, 2 Lord Street, Leigh

Derby Street Chippy, 35 Derby Street, Atherton

Farz’s, 74-78 High Street, Golborne

First & Last @ Bar None, 12c Leigh Road, Leigh

Imperial Court, 241 Church Lane, Lowton

MetroFresh St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School, Golborne Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Premier Express Quick Convenience Store, 225 Bag Lane, Atherton

Red Tomatoes, 368a Manchester Road, Leigh

Truly Scrumptious, Scot Lane, Aspull

TWO:

Galloways, 1-3 Preston Rd, Standish

Mr Joe’s Pizza, 31 Wallgate, Wigan

Nevison Inn, 96 Plank Lane, Leigh

New Day Bakery, 20 Royal Arcade, Wigan

ONE:

Graces Latte, Bryn Street, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Mini Market Uani, 32a Leigh Road, Leigh

Nutrisport, Great George Street, Wallgate

SO Tasty, Ashton Road, Golborne

ZERO:

Rice Bowl, 5 Ormskirk Road, Wigan