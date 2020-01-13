Here is the latest round-up of Wigan restaurants' hygiene ratings

More than half of Wigan’s eateries inspected in the penultimate month of last year received top hygiene ratings.
In November, health inspectors from the Food Standards Agency made unannounced visits to 93 food serving establishments across the borough, and 52 of those resulted in the highest rating of Five being dished out - a percentage of 55.
The second highest rating of Four was awarded to 23 venues (24.7 per cent) while nine businesses earned a Three.
Four venues each got scores of Two and One, while a single venue, Rice Bowl in Ormskirk Road, scored a lowly Zero and requires urgent improvement.
Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.
The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales, or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.
The inspections continue throughout the year, with the ratings designed to provide reassurance to local customers.
A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.
A four rating means standards are “good, “three” indicates a “generally satisfactory” performance, while “some improvement is necessary” for venues sporting a rating of two.
Anywhere with a rating of one star requires major improvement, and zero ratings demand “urgent improvement”.
Establishments are also judged on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, lay-out, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.
Credit is also given for confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge of the establishment and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce, as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of January 2020:
FIVE:
Acorns Care Centre, Parkside, Hindley
Andy’s Kitchen, 158 Warrington Road, Wigan
Asda, Ladies Lane, Hindley
Aspull Pre School, Oakfield Crescent, Aspull
Astley & Tyldesley JFC, Meanley Road, Tyldesley
Belong Wigan, Millers Lane, Platt Bridge
Black Bull Hotel, 25 Market Street, Standish
Boots, 12 The Grand Arcade, Wigan
Brooklands Childcare, Walmesley Road, Leigh
Busy Bees Wigan Scholes, Windmill Close, Wigan
Charnley Arms, Almond Brook Road, Standish
Cheethams Stores 1, 30 Logwood Avenue, Wigan
Clapham’s Bakery, 65 Chapel Street, Leigh
Co-Op, Pole Street, Standish
CW & L Oliver Convenience Store, 56a Belle Green Lane, Ince
EC Local Honey, Private address
Gaffy’s News, 88 Market Street, Atherton
Galloways, 50 Marsh Green, Wigan
Gaynor’s Celebration Cakes, Private address
Greenhalgh’s, 41 Bradshawgate, Leigh
Greenhalgh’s, 148 Market Street, Hindley
Hot Chix BBQ, Spinning Gate, Leigh
I Dream of Cake, Private address
Ince Plaice, 132 Warrington Road, Ince
Kiwis Quality Fresh Produce, 61 Market Street Atherton
Lees Bakery, 76A St Helens Road, Leigh
Little Angels Under 3’s and Pre-School, Silcock Street, Golborne
Lollipoppy, Private address
Maisies Cakeaway, 8 Jaxons Court, Wigan
Market Kitchen, 1 Warrington Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield
Marks & Spencer, 4 Loire Drive, Robin Park
Martin’s Fish & Chips, 155 Market Street, Atherton
Massarella Restaurant Golden Days Garden Centre, 181 Back Lane, Appley Bridge
Mediterranean Fish Bar, 124-126 Market Street, Atherton
MetroFresh Aspull Church J & I (Ncb), Bolton Road, Aspull
MetroFresh Aspull Holy Family Rc J & I, Longfield Street, Aspull
MetroFresh St Bernadette’s Rc J & I, Church Lane, Shevington
MetroFresh Wigan Sacred Heart Rc Inf, 69 Springfield Road, Wigan
Mirza G Off Licence, 57a Park Road, Wigan
Mrs Taylors Kitchen, Private address
Potters Sweet Treats, Private address
Safe And Sound, Hardybutts, Scholes
Spinners Arms, 70-72 Firs Lane, Leigh
St Davids TCC, Haigh & Aspull Primary School, Copperas Lane, Haigh
Sugar Rush, Private address
The Chinese Buffet (Wigan) Ltd, 63 Standishgate, Wigan
The Chippy, 18a Pole Street, Standish
The Mill at the Pier, Heritage Way, Wigan
The Secret Garden Coffee Lounge, 63a Preston Road, Standish
Tom & Harrys Bakes, Private address
Wilkinsons, 25-27 Standishgate, Wigan
Worsley Mesnes Community Primary School, Clifton Street, Worsley Mesnes
FOUR:
Balti Hut, 319 Wigan Road, Leigh
Bill’s Fry Inn, 105 Scholes, Wigan
Cafe Santos, 6-10 Mesnes Street, Wigan
Canadian Pizza, 54 Whelley, Wigan
Cart and Horses, 221 Manchester Road, Astley
Charlies Diner, 29a Garswood Street, Ashton-In-Makerfield
Coffee Bar, 118 Bradshawgate, Leigh
Curiosity Gin Emporium, 86 Market Street, Atherton
Dolce - Shevington Vale Primary School, Runshaw Avenue, Appley Bridge
Fox Chippy, 184b Manchester Road, Ince
Gelato Royale, 51 Wigan Lane, Wigan
Holiday Inn Express, Sale Way, Leigh Sports Village
Jasmin House, 161 Market Street, Atherton
Leigh Bowling Club No2 Limited, Pownall Street, Leigh
Lucky Star, 129 Chapel Street, Leigh
MetroFresh Holy Family Rc J & I, Kendal Road, Worsley
MetroFresh Hope School, Kelvin Grove, Winstanley
Next Generation Nursery and Schoolies Club, 118 Wigan Lower Road, Standish Lower Ground
Peter Pan Pizza Takeaway, 59 Chapel Street, Leigh
Pizza Pizza, 40 Carr Lane, Worsley Mesnes
Smiltyne, 9-11 Darlington Street, Wigan
Standish Community Centre, Moody Street, Standish
Toyfields Adventure Play Centre, 1 Guest Street, Leigh
THREE:
Buzz Fast Food, 2 Lord Street, Leigh
Derby Street Chippy, 35 Derby Street, Atherton
Farz’s, 74-78 High Street, Golborne
First & Last @ Bar None, 12c Leigh Road, Leigh
Imperial Court, 241 Church Lane, Lowton
MetroFresh St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School, Golborne Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield
Premier Express Quick Convenience Store, 225 Bag Lane, Atherton
Red Tomatoes, 368a Manchester Road, Leigh
Truly Scrumptious, Scot Lane, Aspull
TWO:
Galloways, 1-3 Preston Rd, Standish
Mr Joe’s Pizza, 31 Wallgate, Wigan
Nevison Inn, 96 Plank Lane, Leigh
New Day Bakery, 20 Royal Arcade, Wigan
ONE:
Graces Latte, Bryn Street, Ashton-In-Makerfield
Mini Market Uani, 32a Leigh Road, Leigh
Nutrisport, Great George Street, Wallgate
SO Tasty, Ashton Road, Golborne
ZERO:
Rice Bowl, 5 Ormskirk Road, Wigan