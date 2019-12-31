HMRC self-assessment: This is when you must submit your tax return by for 2019

More than 3,000 people submitted their self-assessment tax return on Christmas Day and more than three times as many did so on Boxing Day – 9,254.

But the deadline is looming, says HMRC.

Phil Hall, AAT Head of Public Affairs & Public Policy, said: “The news that over 12,000 people submitted their self-assessment tax returns on Christmas Day and Boxing Day positively draws attention to the importance of submitting a tax return and makes for a good headline.

“However, it equates to a little over 0.1 per cent of the 11,000,000 people who are required to submit a return by January 31.”

For the 2018-19 tax year, more than 700,000 people failed to submit their tax return before the deadline.

Mr Hall added: “Reducing the number of people who miss the January 2020 deadline should be a key area of focus for HMRC - and the accountancy profession - to help the self-employed and others who are required to submit a return avoid an automatic £100 fine by ensuring they pay the right amount of tax at the right time.”