Holland Hall: 17th century Wigan icon revitalised as four businesses rolled into one

Rolling four high-class businesses into one, Holland Hall really does do it all.

A local landmark in Wigan, the hall dates back to 1654 and was purchased last by businessman Bill Kenyon, who promised to put it back on the map via a £1m redevelopment.

Pub manager, Olly Lynn, behind the bar.

Now far from just a hotel, Holland Hall also incorporates the Robert De Holland Inn, Holland Hall Weddings & Events, and the Ultimate Purveyors Restaurant.

“We’re a brand new pub in a brand new place,” said the Robert De Holland pub manager, Olly Lynn (26), who has worked in the hotel for seven years. “Out USPs are the pumps, which come through the wall which keeps the lines shorter and the pints crisp.

“We’re an old-timey pub; we’ve got four jukeboxes, old pew benches, classic drinks and real ale,” he added.

In change of all things food at Holland Hall, head chef Peter Sandiford (50) has worked from from the Lake District and the South Coast, and even did a 13-year tour as a civilian chef with the British Army in Germany.

“I look after any food-related things in the hotel, from pub food and wedding breakfasts down to biscuits in the bedrooms,” he said. “I get a lot of input: I plan the menus and all the banqueting.”

Karen Caddock (50) is head of weddings, and said: “Every day is different; we love the challenge of making people’s special day: we’re the Dream Team.”

Hotel manager for the past nine years, Genice Hall added: “I absolutely love it: I’ve never had a job like it because it’s so varied. It’s the first time I’ve done something like this and it’s great.”

All in all, it’s safe to say a dash of 21st century charm has certainly been added to Holland Hall’s iconic 17th century roots.

