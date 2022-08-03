Home care firm takes recruitment drive on the road to find 100 new workers in Wigan

Alcedo Care Group, which has a busy regional office on Beecham Court in Goose Green, has ambitious plans to double in size by recruiting more than 1,000 new home care professionals from across the North West by the end of this year.

It will be able to take its recruitment drive “on the road” – literally – to recruit 100 members of staff in Wigan after buying the low wheelbase exhibition-style vehicle.

Adam Garvey and John Townley with the new recruitment vehicle

Thought to be the first of its kind in the care industry, the vehicle has been designed and fully fitted to a bespoke specification featuring an office-style meeting room, wall-mounted television screen and a reception area with welcome refreshments.

Group head of recruitment John Townley said: “The new vehicle will really support our focus on recruitment, ensuring we stand apart from others in the industry and achieve our goal of employing 1,000 new people by the end of this year.

“As we continue to grow and expand, we need to recruit the right people with shared values and standards who may be looking for a new and exciting career in care and are really looking forward to getting out across Wigan.

"Having our own purpose-built portable office enables us to get out into local communities and really engage with people, communicating the exceptional range of care services that we provide and our commitment to continued professional development and career opportunities for the right people.

"We will also be able to interview and process applications for the right people who step on board.”

A full-time events manager, Adam Garvey, has already been appointed to manage the day-to-day logistics of the vehicle and co-ordinate its activities across the region, starting with visits to each of Alcedo’s 13 offices.

There are also plans to take it to large organised events this summer, including the Southport Flower Show in August and Blackpool illuminations switch-on in September.

Collaborations will be developed with schools, colleges, universities, large supermarkets, leisure attractions, job centres, return-to-work providers and charitable or not-for-profit organisations.

Mr Townley said: “With significant expansion our goal over the next three years, we need to grow our team by at least 1,000 individuals annually which equals to approximately 10 people per office per month.

"Those looking for a fulfilling new career in care should keep an eye out for our vehicle as it will be coming to an event or town centre near them in the very near future.”

Alcedo Care offers domiciliary care services, live-in care, nurse-led complex care services, supported living and children’s services.

It is run by husband and wife Andy and Jo Boardman and has a 1,000-strong team of carers, which the couple hope to double in the next 12 months by recruiting 1,000 more carers.