Homebuilder hails Wigan borough pupils following site visit

Leading homebuilder, Northstone, has praised Atherton High School pupils following a site visit from a handful of its students.

Four students from Atherton High School attended the site for a morning of work experience, which was overseen by Northstone assistant site manager, Patrick Ward, and saw him showcase a number of freshly finished homes, demonstrating how to snag a property.

The students were then split into pairs and tasked with snagging their own plots, something which they received high praise for from Patrick and his team.

This is the first of multiple sessions Northstone will deliver to the school over the coming 12 months, with it recently confirming Hannah Jackson, their Development Manager, as an Enterprise Advisor partner for Atherton High School, formalising its commitment to supporting young people into construction careers. Future visits will take place at Northstone’s brand new Popple development in Wigan so the pupils will be able to see first-hand all stages of construction from land remediation, laying the foundations and the build itself.

Pupils from Atherton High School with Patrick Ward

Commenting on the morning, assistant site manager, Patrick Ward said: “It was fantastic having the Atherton High School students on site and even better to see them so interested and engaged in what we had to say.

“They did a fantastic job at snagging the new homes and impressed the team and I greatly with the work they completed and their manners and attitude throughout the entire morning. We hope they enjoyed it as much as we did!

“We’re delighted to have an Enterprise Advisor at Northstone to facilitate such events and hope this will be the first of many as it is a truly fantastic experience and insight into real world work and the breadth of role available for school pupils to consider.”