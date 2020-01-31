Hopes Wigan pub closed for four years could soon reopen

A once hugely popular Wigan pub-restaurant could be poised for a new lease of life at last.

The Crown at Worthington has stood empty for the best part of four years and at times it seemed like it might never stage a comeback.

In fact plans were submitted at one point to convert the place into housing but they came to nothing.

A Save the Crown campaign was launched and then in 2018 the site was snaffled up by Chorley-based company Publican Ltd with a view to refurbishing and re-opening it.

This week Publican spokesman Gary Lewis revealed the firm was now close to bringing in a new tenant at the Platt Lane premises who would have it back open within months.

He said: “This building was too good to lose to the community. The plan is to modernise it but bring it right back as a hotel with 10 en suite bedrooms, restaurant, bar and function room.

“This is a venue with great potential in a great location and a lot of people were sad when it closed.

“We do not like to see places like this either demolished or turned into residential premises. We like them to remain community entities and amenities for the people which also create jobs.”

Publican hopes that the deal can be signed and sealed in the next couple of weeks.