Glowgetters, in Hindley, is in the running for the best brows, best nails and best new salon at the Hair and Beauty Awards 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Kathryn Howarth, 25, said: “In 2018 I came back from travelling and went to my full-time admin job, but I wanted to try something new. So I booked a lash course with no idea where it would take me.

Kathryn is excited for the Hair and Beauty Awards 2023

“I started off in my house on a giant bean bag and then moved to renting a bed in other salons, and now I’ve opened my own.

"I’ve just had a baby about six weeks ago so we are very busy!

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We love coming into the salon, having fun and catching up with our clients every day. It’s crazy to think I still have clients from the bean bag days.”