News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Ticketmaster sparks fury over Coronation Concert ticket ballot email
1 hour ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
1 hour ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
1 hour ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96
2 hours ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’
2 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up

IN PICTURES: first look round the major new business that has opened on the site of the old Ince Morrisons

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan was invited to perform the official opening of a new base for Algeco, Europe's leading modular and offsite building solutions brand, on the former site of Morrisons supermarket at Ince.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST

Wigan Today was given an exclusive look inside

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan, centre, cuts the ribbon to officially open Algeco, Europe's leading modular and offsite building solutions brand, on the former site of Morrisons supermarket, Ince, Wigan.

1. Algeco

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan, centre, cuts the ribbon to officially open Algeco, Europe's leading modular and offsite building solutions brand, on the former site of Morrisons supermarket, Ince, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan signs a visitors board to celebrate the official opening of Algeco.

2. Algeco

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan signs a visitors board to celebrate the official opening of Algeco. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
The official opening of Algeco, Europe's leading modular and offsite building solutions brand, on the former site of Morrisons supermarket, Ince, Wigan.

3. Algeco

The official opening of Algeco, Europe's leading modular and offsite building solutions brand, on the former site of Morrisons supermarket, Ince, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Krzysztof Kosolowski inside the work area of Algeco.

4. Algeco

Krzysztof Kosolowski inside the work area of Algeco. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:WiganMayorEuropeMorrisons