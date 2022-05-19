Is new life about to breathed into a former budget superstore at Wigan Pier?

What used to be Poundstretcher on Wallgate has been spruced up of late and stripped of its old livery, having only been occupied by the retailer from 2013 to 2020 (it was previously the stationer Staples).

Which has got locals wondering whether a planning application, approved by Wigan Council in February last year, to convert at least part of it into industrial premises with an adjoining MOT centre is finally to be realised.

Exterior of former Poundstretcher shop which has now been stripped of its livery and smartened up

The successful applicant was AEW Core Property Fund. Wigan Today tried to contact its agent – Rapleys LLP in London – but received no reply.

One local business owner, who did not want to be identified, said: “The council is making a big effort to link up the town centre with the Pier redevelopment and the last thing anyone wants is empty buildings in the middle of it. Let’s hope the new occupants move in soon.”