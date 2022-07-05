One Stop is now located on Hamilton Road in Ashton-In-Makerfield and opened with a special launch celebration for members of the local community.

Customers received One Stop hessian shopper bags handed which were out to the first 50 visitors.

One Stop is now open at 18-24 Hamilton Road, Ashton in Makerfield, Wigan, Lancashire, WN4 0SF. The brand-new store opened on Friday 1st July with a special launch celebration attended by members of the local community.

Five lucky people also got their hands on golden tickets that were hidden around the store, and they walked away with a £20 store voucher each.

Shoppers filled the aisles, delighted to welcome the retailer to the area as they looked around the freshly fitted-out store.

Bosses say the new shop will provide the area with quality products and great deals on items people need every day, alongside treats for the whole family.

The brand has built its reputation on integrating stores within local communities and providing consumers with a wide range of products on their doorstep.

Alongside well-known brand names, the store stocks One Stop’s own label range while customers can also take advantage of the £3.50 lunchtime meal deal.

