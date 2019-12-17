Jetz Travel: Behind the scenes at the jet-setting Wigan travel agents'

It's rather fitting that Donna and Nick Brooks, owners of the family-run travel agency Jetz Travel, first met each other whilst abroad. The jet-setting pair met under the Floridian sun and now live in Astley, having dedicated themselves to the business of offering the best holidays available to those as keen on travel as they are.

The couple, who boast over 35 years' experience of the travel sector between them, opened Jetz Travel in April of this year, with Alan Halsall AKA Tyrone from Corrie doing the honours of officially declaring them open for business. "The day was a buzz," said Donna of opening day. "Everyone was wishing us luck and Alan stayed for a good few hours taking selfies with customers.

From left: Sarah Toole, Nick Brooks, Corronation Street's Alan Halsall, Donna Brooks, and ZeanaMcDonald at the opening of the store.

"Our ethos is keeping it local, delivering exceptional customer service, searching for the best prices, and servicing the bookings from start to finish as one team," added Donna. "Being an independent travel agency means you can trust us to offer the most extensive range of travel opportunities from short breaks both in the UK and overseas to package holidays, cruises, ski, and tailor-made experiences all over the world."

ABTA and ATOL protected, the company has a range of contracts with some of the world's biggest holiday operators, including Jet2, TUI, P&O Cruises, Royal Caribbean, Sandals, and Disney, and due to their growth thanks to support from the local community, recently expanded into the unit next door.

Now boasting a team of seven, with employees Sarah Toole, Lesley Yates, Michelle Fox, Heather Hayes, and Zeana McDonald joining Donna in the shop and Nick in the office, the Jetz Travel team boasts a combined 133 years' experience of the travel industry. If anyone knows anything about a good holiday, it's this lot.

"We're different, one-of-a-kind, and totally run from Leigh," explained Donna. "We're completely unbiased and aren't limited to a handful of tour operators like most large high street chains and we'll look after you right from the start of your holiday until you return and are ready to book another."

After all, who doesn't love a holiday?