Jobs joy for booming Wigan firm

A borough-based customer service business is creating hundreds of new jobs after moving to a prime location at the heart of the Wigan Pier Quarter.

Interact relocated to Trencherfield Mill in early 2018 after accessing support from the council’s business engagement team

Since then, it has increased its workforce by 120, with a further 100 jobs expected to be created in the coming month. This will bring the firm’s total employee count to 350.

MD Neil Barber said: “We are a contact centre offering a customer-focused service from tele-sales to live chat. We’ve been proudly based in Wigan since 2012 but through working with the council, we have been able to re-locate to a much more suitable location, which in turn, has allowed us to support more people into work and develop our company.

“We continuously look at ways we can grow and it is thanks to the hard-work and fantastic customer service skills our employees show that we are able to build on our client relationships and expand. We are very much looking forward to recruiting to these new posts and extending the Interact family even further.”

Interact was established in 2011 and is a contact centre outsourcer holding contracts with several blue-chip companies, media and e-retailers amongst others.

In recent years, the Wigan Pier Quarter has undergone a major renaissance thanks the council acting on its ten-year masterplan, A New Road to Wigan Pier and private investment opportunities, including that of Step Places, who are progressing with their plans to turn the disused 18th Century Pier buildings into a vibrant cultural destination for visitors and locals.

In addition to the expansion of The Edge – a high-quality performance venue, auditorium and cafe with social and community uses – the council is committed to positioning Trencherfield Mill as a quality headquarters to major employers and often hosts major businesses events to showcase opportunities at the Pier Quarter.