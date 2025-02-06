Langen Motorcycles planning to turbo charge the business with new world beating model and public investment opportunity.

Boutique British bike brand, Langen Motorcycles, have unveiled plans to produce a new model with a mission to claim the title of ‘ Wolds Fastest Production Motorcycle’. Langen now plan to grow their business into export markets outside of the UK to capitalise on high demand for their machines. They are opening up the opportunity for the public and private investors to become shareholders in the business to accelerate their growth plans.

Langen Motorcycles

British engineering has long been celebrated for its innovation, craftsmanship, and bold design. Langen Motorcycles, a boutique brand making waves in the motorcycling world, is carrying this proud tradition into the future. With their launch model, the Two Stroke, already a stunning example of precision and artistry, Langen is now preparing to take the next step preparing the second model in their plan: the Lightspeed. As they open their doors to new investors, here’s why backing Langen is not just a smart decision—it’s a chance to shape the future of an iconic British brand.

A heritage of excellence

Langen Lightspeed

Langen Motorcycles was founded with a clear mission: to create machines that combine timeless aesthetics with cutting-edge technology. Their successful debut motorcycle, the Two Stroke, received critical acclaim for its exceptional design and exhilarating performance. Handcrafted in the heart of Britain, each bike showcases the meticulous craftsmanship and engineering prowess that the UK is renowned for. Langen’s commitment to quality and their bespoke approach ensures that every motorcycle they produce is more than just a vehicle—it’s a work of art personally tailored to the individual rider.

The Lightspeed: A glimpse into the future

The Lightspeed, again promises to be a revolutionary addition to Langen’s lineup, combining advanced engineering with the brand’s signature focus on style and individuality. While final details about the Lightspeed remain under wraps, early insights suggest that it will be a game-changer in terms of speed and handling. The Lightspeed will redefine what it means to be a high-performance motorcycle in the modern era.

Investment: Their exciting expansion plans in a nutshell

Langen Logo

Accelerate production of their first model, the 250 Two Stroke, in line with the order book. Over 80% of the limited production Two Stroke build slots have been reserved, with deliveries well underway. Combined total revenue paid and due from our first model currently stands at £2.7M.

· Complete final production tooling and testing of the second model the Lightspeed to enter production in Q4 2025. The Lightspeed has been designed to achieve wider market appeal on a global stage. The Lightspeed platform is to have a lifespan of 7 years minimum through model variants and face lifts.

· Achieve homologation for Europe, US, Australasia, and the Middle East with the Lightspeed. EU and US markets combined are valued at over £200bn per year with forecasted growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. Homologation will open a market which is 2,800% larger than currently accessible.

‘World’s Fastest Production Bike’ – The Langen Turbo: An ultra-exclusive derivative of the Lightspeed, designed to take speed and engineering to a whole new level and put Langen firmly on the map.

Goodwood FOS

Why invest in Langen now?

A Growing Market: The global automotive high value, luxury bespoke sector is thriving, with demand for premium, niche brands on the rise. Discerning riders are seeking unique machines that reflect their personality and passion—exactly what Langen offers.Proven Success: The Two Stroke’s success demonstrates that Langen has the talent and vision to deliver on its promises. Their ability to innovate while staying true to motorcycling’s heritage sets them apart in a crowded market.Expansion Potential: Investment in Langen will not only accelerate development of the Lightspeed but also position Langen for expansion into new markets. This is your chance to get in on the ground floor of a brand poised for international recognition.Sustainability and Innovation: Langen is committed to pushing the boundaries of engineering and exploring sustainable technologies, ensuring their motorcycles are future-proof in an evolving regulatory landscape.Be part of the journey

Langen’s Motorcycles is not just a business opportunity—it’s a chance to contribute to the revival of British craftsmanship and innovation. By joining their journey, you’re becoming part of a legacy that celebrates individuality, precision, and the sheer thrill of motorcycling.

The Lightspeed is set to be a beacon for the future of motorcycling, and with your investment, you can help make that vision a reality. Don’t just watch history being made—be a part of it. Invest in Langen Motorcycles today and ride into the future.

Langen Turbo

More Than an investment—It’s a Legacy

When you invest in Langen Motorcycles, you’re not just supporting a product; you’re supporting a vision. This is about preserving and reimagining British motorcycling for the next generation. Every pound invested goes toward creating motorcycles that spark joy, fuel adventure, and inspire a community of enthusiasts worldwide.

Next Steps: Your chance to find out more

Langen Motorcycles are working towards a crowd funding raise to give their community the opportunity become part of the Langen Motorcycles exciting story. The funding round is planned to launch in February and close in March. If becoming a shareholder of Langen Motorcycles is something that you are interested in, please visit the Langen website www.langenmotorcycles.co.uk or visit https://europe.republic.com/langen-motorcycles/coming-soon

Note from Christofer Ratcliffe – Founder

“Since founding the company and developing our first model we have navigated through unexpected and significant political and economic challenges. With each challenge the business and team continued to grow in line with the demand for our bikes. At times this meant slowing production due to supply chain challenges, moving marketing to online in the absence of live events and growing our automotive engineering consultancy business to enable future model development under our own steam.

Langen Lightspeed

I have an enormous sense of pride that the business and brand has been forged in fire and not only endured but grown to where we are today. It is testament to our philosophy, our business model, the relentless and talented team, and of course the unique and special bikes we produce.

We have now entered a significant milestone year where we are ready to move the company to the next stage. The next step up for Langen means increasing production with our second model – The Lightspeed – along with entering new markets outside of the UK. The fastest and most reliable way to do this is by investing into more complex production tooling, achieving full Type Approval allowing us to access markets where there is currently a high demand for our bikes that we cannot yet fulfil due to legislation requirements.

We have spent the last 18 months preparing for this stage so that we are ready to go at full throttle alongside an investment injection. It had been a dream of mine for many years to invest into a British motorcycle company, to feel a sense of ownership of something I am incredibly passionate about, which eventually resulted in the creation Langen Motorcycles. It is this sentiment that has led to us opening up the opportunity for everybody who is passionate about motorcycles to become a Langen share holder and, not only a part of our journey and growth, but a part of Motorcycle history.”

Turbo:

First of all, the Langen Turbo has been in the planning since day one.

One of Langen’s key philosophies is bringing iconic designs and engineering from the past and applying the latest technology, materials and manufacturing processes.

The most notable example of this is the launch of the Two Stroke, the first road going production 2 stroke motorcycle in almost 30 years. Other more subtle aspects of the bike such as the twin rear suspension unit geometry, inspired by the Vincent Black Shadow, and our high strength aluminium trellis chassis system giving a nod to Spondon frames, are a testament to this philosophy of applying modern innovation to iconic ideas and designs.

Delivering 185bhp and weighing only 185kg, the Lightspeed already has the credentials to be a class leading motorcycle, but the strength of the powerplant and overall design mean it can now be taken a step further.

The 1980’s saw a surge of manufacturers applying forced induction to special models. Turbocharging motorcycles such as the CX650 and GPZ750 presented engineers and riders with new challenges.

These challenges included ‘turbo lag’ resulting in an unpredictable and almost unmanageable power delivery and sacrificing low rpm control. Packaging and plumbing of the turbo unit and intercooler system presents its own challenges along with heat and gas flow management.

Since the inception of the LS12 Lightspeed, the Langen team have engineered and package protected the bike to have the ability to overcome the historic challenges – resulting in a halo model based on 90% of the original Lightspeed model.

Our custom ECU and physical control system allows the turbo’s power delivery to be precisely controlled along with a separate ‘blow off’ control. The Lightspeed’s twin ride-by-wire throttle bodies enable a stronger low rpm performance and transition to boost.

The full specifications have not yet been set but early tests of the turbo system on the dyno suggest that a 250bhp ‘road mode’ will give an unmatched rideability and acceleration experience. Full power mode is capable of producing upwards of 300bhp and will help to deliver our mission of the Langen Turbo claiming the title of ‘Worlds fastest production motorcycle’.

Development is underway with the first pre-production bikes planned to be setting records at Santa Pod during Q4 2025. With only an exclusive number of Lightspeed Turbo’s due to be produced, they are sure to become the jewel in the LS12 lineup.