Last-minute bid to save retailer on the brink of administration which has 11 Wigan shops

The chain confirmed on Thursday that it is looking “increasingly likely” it could tumble into administration, putting the future of 1,100 shops and 16,000 employees at risk.

Scores of staff are employed at McColl’s 11 outlets in Wigan borough.

The Press Association news agency understands Morrisons has now approached PwC, who are advising lenders to McColl’s.

McColls on Warrington Road, Lower Ince, is one of 11 outlets in Wigan borough

This would save the vast majority of jobs and stores.

A rescue deal would also take on the business as a going concern, absorb its debts of over £100m and take responsibility for the company’s pension scheme.

Morrisons and McColl’s declined to comment on Friday.

The businesses are major partners, with McColl’s operating hundreds of shops under the Morrisons Daily brand.

However, McColl’s has struggled financially in recent years after witnessing soaring costs due to supply chain disruption, inflation and its large debt burden.

On Thursday McColl’s said it was in talks over “potential financing solutions” to resolve its funding issues.

“However, whilst no decision has yet been made, McColl’s confirms that unless an alternative solution can be agreed in the short term, it is increasingly likely that the group would be placed into administration with the objective of achieving a sale of the group to a third-party purchaser and securing the interests of creditors and employees,” it added.

“Even if a successful outcome is achieved, it is likely to result in little or no value being attributed to the group’s ordinary shares.”