Law firm plans to recruit more Wiganers after opening new head office in town centre

A law firm is looking to bring new jobs to Wigan after moving home.



Woodward Solicitors held an official launch day to celebrate decamping to new premises on Library Street having previously been based in Haydock.

The company already employs 25 but plans to take on another 10 by the middle of next year.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new building was performed by Wigan Warriors mascot Max.

The company has moved into the town centre because of some of the projects currently on its schedule, and possibly by a personal connection in its leadership team.

Legal director Tim Wood said: “With all the projects taking place and planned for Wigan it was the obvious choice, not at all influenced by the fact that I am Wigan born and bred myself!

“We aim to be part of the development of the town centre for many years to come.”

Moving the head office is just one part of what has been a busy and successful year for the company, which also opened an Ormskirk branch in May.