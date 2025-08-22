Leigh Film Factory Enters BIFA Cinema of the Year — Community Votes Count
What sets Leigh Film Factory apart is its spirit and heart. Run entirely by local volunteers passionate about independent film, the cinema offers a cozy yet impactful experience—bringing together the people of Leigh through shared stories, laughter, and film appreciation
“This isn’t just any nomination. It’s our community’s story on the national stage,” said Kevin Lowe, Events Operative. “Leigh might not be the first place most people think of when it comes to cinema—but when locals vote, they’re showing that community passion matters.”
Now the power lies with the audience. If you’ve ever enjoyed a film, a drink at the bar, or a moment with friends here, we’d be honoured if you’d vote for us:
Vote now: bifa.film/coty-vote/leighfilmfactory
ABOUT LEIGH FILM FACTORY
Established in 2022 inside the Grade II-listed Spinners Mill, Leigh Film Factory is Leigh’s only cinema, run by a talented team of volunteers who curate a diverse programme—from indie gems and documentaries to family favourites and classic films