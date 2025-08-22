Leigh Film Factory Enters BIFA Cinema of the Year — Community Votes Count

Leigh, Greater Manchester — Leigh Film Factory, the town’s independent, volunteer-run cinema nestled in the historic Leigh Spinners Mill, is thrilled to announce its entry into this year’s British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) Cinema of the Year Award, supported by Kia. The catch? It’s the audience who decides the nominees—and that’s where our community shines.

What sets Leigh Film Factory apart is its spirit and heart. Run entirely by local volunteers passionate about independent film, the cinema offers a cozy yet impactful experience—bringing together the people of Leigh through shared stories, laughter, and film appreciation

“This isn’t just any nomination. It’s our community’s story on the national stage,” said Kevin Lowe, Events Operative. “Leigh might not be the first place most people think of when it comes to cinema—but when locals vote, they’re showing that community passion matters.”

Now the power lies with the audience. If you’ve ever enjoyed a film, a drink at the bar, or a moment with friends here, we’d be honoured if you’d vote for us:

Leigh Film Factory is aiming big with their entry into Cinema of the year.

Vote now: bifa.film/coty-vote/leighfilmfactory

ABOUT LEIGH FILM FACTORY

Established in 2022 inside the Grade II-listed Spinners Mill, Leigh Film Factory is Leigh’s only cinema, run by a talented team of volunteers who curate a diverse programme—from indie gems and documentaries to family favourites and classic films