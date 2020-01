Royal Mail chose the games with the help of gaming trade body UK Interactive Entertainment (Ukie).The set will be available in a presentation pack for £14.25, to pre-order online or buy in Post Offices from January 21.

Tomb Raider - 1996 pa Buy a Photo

Lemmings - 1991 other Buy a Photo

Populous - 1989 pa Buy a Photo

Worms - 1995 jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more