Federal Management, headquartered in Skelmersdale, has been approached to help make sure that Coronation Street gets its facts right.

Experts from the organisation have been asked to read and review scripts for a forthcoming plotline in the UK’s longest-running TV soap.

Set to air to millions of viewers in January 2023, a series of episodes will feature a debt collection and bailiffs narrative involving some of the show’s favourite characters.

Federal Management will be assisting the UK soap with a storyline surrounding debt collection

While producers are keen not to give much away to fans, they wanted to ensure that the plot will be as realistic as possible, and so drafted in Federal Management’s expert guidance.

They say it will provide an insight into the reality of modern day debt collection, and so adds to the list of sensitive issues that the soap has covered in recent years.

Producers and script-writers have remained tight-lipped about the actors who are involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managing director of Federal Management, Marc Curtis-Smith, said: “One of the main characters is going to face a debt problem, so we were approached by the producers to check the script and scenes for authenticity.

“This included making sure the writers had used accurate industry terminology and that the facts used were legally correct. Some of our staff watch the show so we were honoured to be asked for advice on the scripts.”

The firm have also been enlisted as advisers for any other future debt collection projects for the ITV show.

This is not the first instance the agency has been called upon to help with fact-checking for television purposes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award-winning organisation, which was established almost 20 years ago, has previously advised media producers on narratives for various TV presentations and documentaries.

They have also assisted the Open University with educational content on dealing with unpaid invoices.