The Believe in Business Festival was postponed in September, following the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, but will now take place on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 and is completely free to attend.

Held at The Edge Conference Centre, Wigan, the event has been developed by the borough’s business consortium alongside Wigan Council and is open to members of the public.

From left to right: Claire Burnham from Wigan Council, Jonathan Twist, and a representative from The Edge.

Leader of Wigan Council David Molyneux, said: “I am really pleased we’ve been able to reschedule the festival for the new year.

“What local businesses want and need is at the heart of the festival. Speakers include Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, motivational speaker on building strength and resilience Dave Verburg, and head coach for the England national rugby league team Shaun Wane.”

The Business Consortium supports local business to adapt and grow, underpinned by the idea of community wealth building, which aims to tackle economic inequality and create a fairer borough with greater opportunities for all.

Jonathan Twist, managing director of Gee Tee’s Retail and Wholesale and member of the Business Consortium, said: “We’re really excited for the Believe in Business Festival, knowing that it has been put together in a successful collaboration between employers, local authority, education centres and business support organisations.

“I encourage all local businesses of any size to register and to attend the event, with the promise of building knowledge, relationships and trade that will be beneficial to all.

“See you there on February 8th!”

The Believe in Business Festival has something for everyone, with workshops, panel discussions, business networking

There will also be sessions on reducing your energy use and so save money on bills from the specialist support services at Manchester's Green Economy Team and the Business Growth Hub

Alongside all of this, there will be a food court and artisan market that the public are invited to come along to, with fantastic products from local traders. The council’s employment and skills team will also be there, ready to talk to both businesses and the public about the support available.