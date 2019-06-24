Making Special Days special since 1996: the Wigan bridal house invested in unique

Working from their three-storey Victorian building in Ashton-in-Makerfield, Special Days Bridal House are in the business of doing what it says on the tin: making your special day just that.

Opened in 1996, they have been helping brides-to-be find their dream dress, promising something to suit all tastes, styles, figures, and budgets, with over 100 dresses in stock.

“It’s nice to go on a journey with a customer from when they come in, to picking the dress, to seeing them leave with it,” said Haydock-born seamstress Michelle Lee (54), who started working at Special Days in 2002. “Making sure it’s perfect and it’s just as they imagined is special. Being part of somebody’s special day is great.”

Hailing from Ashton, assistant Sharon Davies (49) has worked at the company since 2005 and said: “The service is what makes Special Days unique. We’re so invested - we get a lot who come in who have got their communion dresses from us, their prom dresses from us, and their wedding dresses from us. It’s very familiar, very friendly.”

Providing everything a wedding party needs from the all-important wedding dress and groom’s hire, to bridesmaid and mother-of-the-bride outfits and the finishing accessories, the shop always aims to please - a fact Alice Patmore (26) can attest to readily.

“I ended up at Special Days after getting my wedding dress here, so I know how specially they treat you,” said Alice from Ashton, who has worked in sales and social media since last April. “They loved me so much they couldn’t let me go! We take you under our wing; sometimes it can feel overwhelming so our experience puts people at ease. You’re in good hands.”