Maria Jones appointed Sales Director at Land of Beds

Exciting news at Land of Beds! We’re delighted to announce that Maria Jones has been promoted to Sales Director.

With 18 years of experience in the bedding industry, Maria has built an impressive career spanning customer service, sales management, and B2B account leadership. Her journey at Land of Beds over the past eight years is a testament to her dedication, leadership, and passion for helping people achieve better sleep.

Maria joined us as Sales Manager and quickly made a significant impact, earning a promotion to Head of Sales and Buying. In this role, she played a pivotal part in shaping our sales strategy, ensuring we offer the best prices and the most extensive selection of products. Two years ago, she stepped into the senior leadership team, further expanding her influence.

She has been instrumental in establishing Land of Beds as a leading multi-channel platform, serving thousands of customers each year through our website, physical stores, phone support, email, and live chat, all while providing top-quality sleep solutions.

Maria’s leadership is defined by her strong customer-first approach, sharp commercial acumen, and unwavering commitment to excellence. In her new role as Sales Director, she will spearhead our ambitious growth strategy, strengthening our position in an increasingly competitive market while continuing to champion the best possible experience for our customers.

Reflecting on her promotion, Maria said: “It’s been an incredible journey working with such a talented team. Helping customers get the best night’s sleep has always been my passion, and I’m excited to step into this role, collaborating with my colleagues to scale the business and enhance our offering.”

In Mike Murray's words, our Managing Director: “I’ve worked with many professionals in this industry over the years, and there’s no one I’d rather have in this role. Maria’s expertise, leadership, and vision will be key to driving the business forward and achieving our ambitious growth plans. With her at the helm of our sales team, I have no doubt we’ll continue to set new benchmarks in the industry.”

Maria’s promotion is a reflection of both her outstanding contributions and Land of Beds’ commitment to fostering talent and innovation. As we continue to grow, her leadership will play a vital role in shaping the future of the business and delivering even greater value to our customers.