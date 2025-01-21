Market and high street Wigan businesses pictured in 2013

By Charles Graham
Published 21st Jan 2025, 15:45 BST
We’re heading Down Your Way again as we revisit picture profiles of markets, streets and precincts first published in the Wigan Evening Post a dozen years ago.

The latest batch feature Wigan Indoor Market stallholders and employees of businsses on Standishgate and Pemberton town centre. The photos were taken in February and March 2013.

.

1. Down Your Way in 2013 at Wigan indoor market, Standishgate and Pemberton

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Mike Gibson and Ruth Macdonald from Paint and Paper in Pemberton

. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
.

3. Staff from Tyler Lee Hair Company in Pemberton

. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
.

4. Lorna Hargreaves and Graham Wilson, right, from Pemberton Pets

. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice