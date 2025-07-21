Meet the Board Behind Helping Wigan Thrive: The People Powering a New Kind of Community Support

Local business leaders join forces to drive grassroots impact, demonstrating real change. A photo might say a thousand words, but this one says just one: action.

The newly formed board behind Helping Wigan Thrive has officially come together, bringing with it a powerful message: Wigan businesses are stepping up with time, skills, and heart.

The board brings together strong voices from across Wigan.

From construction and technology to health, retail, events, waste management, and local government, each member brings a distinct skill set, but they all share the same drive to improve the lives of others.

The Faces Behind Helping Wigan Thrive.

Led by Hannah Roby, Lansafe’s Community Co-Ordinator, the campaign has grown rapidly from a simple conversation into a borough-wide movement. It connects businesses directly with charities and CICs needing practical support, and delivers it.

Now, with the board in place, the initiative has its engine: a team of local people who care more about making a difference than making headlines; nevertheless, this campaign needs to be as loud as it is proud.

“This isn’t about making big promises,” said Nichola Howard, MD of Launch North West, organisers of the Wigan Business Awards and founding board member.

“It’s about asking what we can do, and how we can do it faster and better, without relying on the same overstretched funding pots.”

The board brings together a group of well-known local doers, each rooted in different sectors but united by a shared goal.

Joining Hannah is Ruth Baxendale from Lansafe, who is joined by Scott and Charlotte Rothwell of DASCO Construction, alongside Louise Bithell and David Unsworth from Bithells Waste Management. Kat and Ben Craven of Safeseal Roofing sit alongside Nichola Howard from Launch NW, Claire Johnson from The Bedroom Shop, and Rachael Darling from Wigan Council.

Together, they form a hands-on, action-first team ready to lead the next chapter of Helping Wigan Thrive, proving that when community-minded businesses join forces, real change follows.

Why Now?

With economic pressure rising and charities under strain, Helping Wigan Thrive is showing that support doesn’t have to be financial.

Turning up, sharing knowledge, and lending a hand. These things matter, and they’re making a difference.

So far, the campaign has:

Installed a free intruder alarm at Diamond Community Centre after a break-in.

Provided discounted broadband to Green Crew’s sites in Hindley and Leigh.

Donated marketing materials to small grassroots organisations.

Donated signage to Mind Body and Health.

Continued practical support for local charities including The Brick, Embrace Wigan & Leigh, More than Words, My Life, Brighter Dayz and ABUK

“This campaign works because it’s personal,” said Hannah Roby.

“We know the people. We see the need. And we know that local businesses can be the difference.”

What’s Next?

With the board now active, Helping Wigan Thrive is aiming even higher, with broader partnerships, more diverse projects, and bigger collective impact.

Want to Get Involved?

Helping Wigan Thrive is open to businesses of all sizes that want to make a meaningful contribution to the community.

Contact [email protected] to find out how you can get involved.