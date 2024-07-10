..
Memory Lane: more than a 150 years of Wigan Market Place views and events

By Charles Graham
Published 10th Jul 2024, 04:55 BST
Here’s a joyous collection of pictures taken at the very heart of Wigan: Market Place. It includes vintage views which show how little some of it has changed over the generations and images of events over many decades demonstrating its versatility.

A few memories should be conjured up along the way.

1. Market Place, Wigan, around the turn of the 19th to the 20th century

2. Youngsters get close to an owl during a Roman day

3. The east side of Market Place, Wigan, in around 1861

4. All aboard the RSPCA rescue launch. Wigan town centre saw emergency services displaying their expertise and equipment on Market Place and Standishgate for the annual community resilience event

