A few memories should be conjured up along the way.
1. Market Place, Wigan, around the turn of the 19th to the 20th century
.Photo: Send in
2. Youngsters get close to an owl during a Roman day
.Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. The east side of Market Place, Wigan, in around 1861
.Photo: Send in
4. All aboard the RSPCA rescue launch. Wigan town centre saw emergency services displaying their expertise and equipment on Market Place and Standishgate for the annual community resilience event
.Photo: Gary Brunskill
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.