Morrisons supermarket in Wigan will shut this weekend, the company confirms

A Morrisons supermarket in Wigan will close down this weekend following a consultation, the company has confirmed.



The store in Ince will close its doors for good at the end of trading on Sunday.

The company said the consultation was unable to find a viable way forward for the supermarket.

It is now possible that dozens of jobs could be lost, although Morrisons has said it will try to find new roles elsewhere in the business for affected employees.

The store on Makerfield Way was one of four earmarked for closure in August.

A Morrisons spokesperson said: "Following a consultation process with colleagues, we have decided to close our Ince store.

"We have looked at a wide range of options to keep the store open but none gave us confidence that we could run it successfully.

"Our aim now is to reduce any job losses and, where possible, redeploy our highly valued colleagues within the business."

Leader of Wigan Council and Ince ward representative, Coun David Molyneux, said: “Like the rest of the country, Wigan borough is facing significant challenges as shopping habits change.

"We know that retailers need to adapt to these changes but it is extremely disappointing to lose the Ince Morrison’s store, especially in the run up to the Christmas period.

“We will continue to work hard to ensure our town and district centres are in the best position to respond to these changes. We will offer our support to employees who may need advice on their next steps and are engaging with Morrison’s on potential future uses for the Ince site.”

It is the second time in recent years Morrisons has shut a supermarket in the borough, following the closure of the store in The Galleries Shopping Centre in the middle of Wigan.

News of the consultation back in August drew a huge response from shocked and saddened Wigan residents.