Morson strengthens training capability with the acquisition of Wigan's 3B Training

Morson Group, a global leader in talent solutions, has completed the acquisition of 3B Training, a Wigan-based specialist provider of health and safety training in the construction sector. The acquisition marks a significant step in Morson’s strategic expansion of their training capability and reinforces its position as one of the largest and most influential providers of applied, supplied, deployed and developed talent worldwide.

Founded in 2011 by Executive Chairman Dave Brooks and Managing Director Mat Bewley, 3B Training has a rich history of providing recognised training in the construction sector. Since its foundation, 3B has grown to be one of the UK’s largest construction training providers and has developed a national presence, including offices across the North West, Yorkshire and Midlands.

Under the leadership of Managing Director Mat Bewley, the team brings significant industry expertise and provides a comprehensive suite of practical training services, online training, eLearning and NVQs.

At a time when the demand for skilled professionals continues to rise—driven by widespread labour shortages, an ageing workforce, and evolving infrastructure investment—training has never been more important. The integration of 3B Training into the Morson family significantly enhances Morson’s ability to develop and deploy deep talent pools, delivering industry-ready individuals who can immediately add value in high-demand sectors.

A shared philosophy, strong cultural alignment, and complementary capabilities make this acquisition a natural and exciting next step. For now, it will be business as usual as leadership teams collaborate to enhance both organisations’ operations and ensure a seamless integration.

Morson Group CEO Ged Mason commented:

“This acquisition represents a key strategic move to develop Morson Group’s training business, with 3B’s suite of construction offerings complementing Morson Training’s established and substantial expertise across rail and power. The synergies between Morson Training and 3B Training will create an enviable training and development unit for the Group. I look forward to seeing the business integrate and collaborate over the coming months to deliver even greater value for our clients and people.”

Mat Bewley, Managing Director at 3B Training, said: “Joining the Morson Group marks an exciting new chapter for 3B Training. We’ve always been passionate about delivering industry-leading training and this acquisition allows us to scale that ambition even further. Being part of Morson Group will broaden our reach, enhance our offering, and ensure we continue to deliver the high-quality service our clients know and trust. We’re proud to be part of a group that shares our values and vision for the future of skills development.”

Matthew Leavis, Morson Group Training Director, said: "This acquisition is a strong strategic move, bringing together two organisations that share a commitment to quality and client service. The synergy between us will support growth across our key markets and enhance the value we deliver to clients. It’s a positive step that strengthens our collective offer and positions us well for the future."