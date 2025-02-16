National Wine Day 2025: 11 places in Wigan where you can celebrate

By Sian Jones
Published 16th Feb 2025, 15:45 BST
It’s National Drink Wine Day on Tuesday February 18, so you’ve no excuse not to enjoy a glass or two.

The purpose of National Drink Wine Day is to spread the love and health benefits of wine.

Wine may protect our hearts when it is consumed in moderation. That means up to one drink per day for women, and up to two drinks per day for men, according to UK dietary guidelines.

And no, a glass of wine is not filling it up to the rim!

One drink is 175ml. One researcher said there is a 30 per cent reduction in the risk of heart attack compared to non-drinkers.

So here are 11 bars in Wigan where you can enjoy a glass or two to celebrate.

1. The Vale Restaurant, Wine Bar & Coffee House- Gathurst Road, Orrell

.

2. Kawa's Coffee and Wine Bar- Wallgate, Wigan

.

3. Relish Wine Bar- Hallgate, Wigan

.

4. Sherringtons bar- Kenyon Road, Wigan

