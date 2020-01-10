New butchers' shop set to open later this year in former car parts shop

Plans to transform a car parts shop into an independent butchers’ store are on the road.

J. McRobb Butchers, based in Chorley, has bought the former Autosave premises in Standish and is now preparing to embark on the enormous task of converting it from selling motors to meat.

A banner has appeared on the Market Street building saying the new use for the store is coming soon.

However, business owner Jamie McRobb says he expects it will take several months to carry out the extensive refurbishment of the site.

Mr McRobb said the firm had been encouraged into the area by the closure of long-established fine foods emporium Chadwick’s and will add Standish to its main base in Chorley and its outlet at Derby House in Wrightington.

Mr McRobb said: “There’s a gap in the market so this is a nice little expansion for us.

“It needs a lot of work, including some construction. We’ve got contractors coming in over the next few weeks and hopefully work will commence. We’re thinking it will be done in April or May.

“We’re excited to get in and looking forward to doing it up.”

The butcher’s business bought the store just before Christmas.

The firm has also confirmed it will be keeping the two maisonettes above the store for renting out.