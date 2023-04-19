New manufacturing firm is open for business on Wigan borough industrial estate

iDuct, which manufactures steel ducting for the exhaust, ventilation and air conditioning industries, is now based in a fully refurbished 20,000 sq ft unit on Moss Industrial Estate in Leigh.

The already growing team makes and sells high quality LEV (local exhaust ventilation) and HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) ducting supplies and has already achieved Made in Britain accreditation.

Neill Wood and Grant Gledhill outside iDuct’s new premises

It has thousands of products in stock and they can be ordered through the firm’s new website.

Managing director Grant Gledhill said: “iDuct was born out of a desire to revolutionise and innovate the ducting supply industry by offering industry leading customer service and ensuring stock is ready when you need it. By utilising the latest in manufacturing technology we are able to offer highly competitive pricing with generous trade discounts.”

The on-site security and location of Moss Industrial Estate, which is on St Helens Road, was a deciding factor in choosing the premises.

Mr Gledhill said: “At present, the majority of our customers are based in the North West region so easy access to Manchester and Liverpool, as well as Warrington and Wigan, is vital. But we do operate nationwide so access to the wider motorway network is also really important for our growth.

“To make sure we have products ready for when our customers need it, we have made a significant investment in our storage warehouses so that we are able to dispatch items for next day delivery or collection.

“We also have a trade counter on site for duct fitters and other tradespeople to pick up their ducting parts as well as other supplies and accessories needed for their project.”

As one of the older units on the estate, iDuct’s premises has been fully refurbished by Moss Industrial Estate, with energy efficient LED lights fitted throughout as part of a mission to become carbon neutral.

The industrial estate is owned by 100-year-old family-run business George Moss & Sons and is home to around 100 businesses of varying sizes and industries.

It is currently working towards making the estate carbon neutral through a range of sustainability initiatives, including the refurbishment of its older units.

Last year, Moss Industrial Estate announced it was supporting its tenants with the rising cost of living by lowering energy costs through a £500,000 investment in solar panels.

Neill Wood, managing director of Moss Industrial Estate, said: “We are very pleased to welcome the iDuct team to Moss Industrial Estate. They have moved in to one of our larger units due to the storage and manufacturing space they need, which we have fully refurbished it to bring it up to modern standards.