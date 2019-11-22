New road provides £2m boost to Wigan economy

A civil engineering company claims its work on a major new link road in Wigan has ploughed a massive £2m into the borough’s economy.

Jones Bros says the area has received the seven-figure windfall from working on the A49 scheme by its link-ups with local businesses.

The firm was tasked by Wigan Council to deliver the new route running from Warrington Road in Goose Green to Westwood Way in the town centre.

It underlined its commitment to Wigan companies recently by taking delivery of five new trucks from Pier-based Chorley Nissan.

Alan Manuel, Jones Bros’ senior works manager for the link road and the instigator of the vehicle deal, said: “All our trucks were up for renewal and it’s the after-service care we receive that made us go for these models.

“We’ve had brilliant service in the past from Nissan and spending money locally is in keeping with the Jones Bros ethos of investing in the communities where we are working.”

Jones Bros has engaged companies including Midi Photography, Paul Blackledge Drilling, TCS Geotechnics Unit and ducting and drainage specialists K Pipe.

The last firm’s MD Mark Perry, spoke of the boost receiving the order had given his Higher Ince firm, saying: “We’re only a small company so sometimes it can be difficult to attract the larger companies to us.

“Wigan Council put us in touch with Jones Bros which was a big help to us.”

Council leader David Molyneux said: “Seeking opportunities to support the local economy was a key stipulation when we commissioned Jones Bros for this project. It’s really important that we use local companies and contractors where possible in order to give them the opportunity to work on projects that will ultimately benefit them and the wider community.

“It’s great to hear about the range of businesses Jones Bros have engaged with – the fact they place an importance on social values is one that resonates with us.

“Once complete next year, the link road will give people better access to jobs and will provide much better east-west connectivity for residents, commuters and investors.”