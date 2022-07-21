New survey reveals need for manufacturers across Wigan borough to digitalise or die

Made Smarter, the movement connecting UK manufacturing industries to digital tools, conducted a survey of some 200 small to medium enterprises (SMEs) in the North West.

Results highlighted how the last two years affected them, their approach to digitalisation and their priorities going forward.

Two-in-five manufacturers revealed they had plans to invest in or adopt new technology in the next two or three years.

Manufacturers are urged to digitalise to survive, recover and grow

And one in three respondents said their latest business strategy included integrating digital technology or a roadmap towards automation.

The survey also showed that manufacturing leaders are exploring a range of technologies to revolutionise the way they make and distribute their products.

Almost half (44 per cent) expressed an interest in data and systems integration technologies, while two-thirds were considering industrial machinery, robotics and automation.

The survey also tapped into attitudes towards technology adoption where it found almost a third (29 per cent) cited productivity, efficiency, and output as key drivers for manufacturers in 2022 and beyond, despite the current business climate.

Increasing revenue was the secondary motivator to invest in new digital tools, followed by attracting and winning new customers.

However, while 80 per cent of manufacturing leaders expressed a clear understanding of what they need to do and the benefits of investing in new technologies, once they are aware of the benefits, barriers to adoption remain.

Two in five (42 per cent) manufacturers said that the lack of capital and funding to invest was holding them back from investing, as well as the lack of time.

The survey also revealed a fragmented awareness of the business advice and support available, meaning SMEs are potentially missing out on valuable funding and support.

Donna Edwards, programme director for the Made Smarter adoption programme in the North West, said: “SME manufacturers have endured a few unsettling years and continue to face a multitude of recovery challenges. “

They are aware that technology brings significant benefits and they risk being left behind by not capitalising on the opportunities on offer.

“It is also clear that they need support and advice to create a roadmap to digital transformation to enable them to adopt the right digital tools, progressively and sustainably, to avoid risking wasted time, money and effort.”

Made Smarter was designed to help SME manufacturers navigate through complex technology advice and decisions.

Initial registration takes five minutes and is followed up with a digital transformation workshop to identify core challenges, as well as providing a bespoke digital manufacturing roadmap.

Ms Edwards added: “We have developed a simple and straightforward process which quickly gets to the heart of a business’s challenges and supports them to take that first step in their digital transformation.

“Hundreds of manufacturers have reaped the benefits of our impartial help, identifying the most effective technologies to boost productivity, efficiency, growth and create high value jobs

“Digitalisation is the key to UK manufacturing’s post-covid survival, recovery, and growth.

"With new challenges at our door, such as rising energy prices, supply chain disruption and labour shortages, now is the time for business leaders to reach out and use the support available to them.”