A new late-night club in Wigan will be the first in the town to have no photography allowed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Backroom will be an after-hours venue open from 1am to 6am located next to Bloom on King Street in the town centre.

Owner Ryan Fanthorpe, who also owns Bloom and Jaks, has run after-hours clubs in both Liverpool and Manchester and decided to bring one to Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It will be playing all tech-house music and it will be like proper warehouse vibes.

Backroom will be open from 1-6am

"I’ve got no toilets, I’ve got portaloos. You walk into the club through all these flaps, it looks amazing.

"I used to run an after-hours in Manchester that used to be open until 10am, I love after-hours. I also used to run Heaven in Liverpool.

"That after-hours vibe is something that I love.

"I’ve got DJs who I know really well helping me out which will be good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Backroom opens on Saturday December 21 (leading in to Sunday morning).

The first night will be launched by international DJ Sammy Porter.

What makes this club unique is the fact that once a month staff will be putting stickers on all devices so people can live in the moment, listen to the music and feel the vibes of the Backroom.

Ryan added: “Attic’s been closed for so long now, I’m hoping it will bring some life down to the bottom of King Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I made a separate room at Jak’s and kept calling it the back room which I just kept throwing stuff into.

"I wanted to utilise every part of the building and thought we could use it for the after-hours.

“Its been under utilised for years, now I’ve given it a new lease of life.

"The no photography no-one else does in Wigan, we’ll be the first to do it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve never done it before but we’re on our phones all of the time and I want this venue to be all about the music.

"I want people to be submerged in that kind of atmosphere, not sending videos everywhere.

"I want people to be like I’ve had a really great time here.