Newly refurbished Wigan takeaway becomes attraction thanks to nostalgic and witty name
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jonny Wood, from Springfield, bought the takeaway on Gidlow Lane when it was placed on the market due to the fond memories of when it was Maureen’s Chippy for a number of years.
He has opted for the name Northern Sole, which manages to be a fishy play on words and a homage to the music played at the legendary venue.
Word has spread to the point that folk have been seen posing for pictures and taking selfies outside which Jonny says has helped bring the community together.
Jonny said: “There were a lot of Northern Soul events over the last year or so to mark the 50th anniversary and we’ve had people posing for photos outside.
“Our website is ready to launch too which is quite funny as it’s all written in Wigan speech like ‘Babbies’ Yeds’ and ‘pey wet’ and a translation at the bottom.”
Opening hours of Northern Sole can be found on Google or by visiting the Facebook page where new additions to the menu can also be found.
Jonny said: “I want it to be a nice place for people to come for food with quality produce, fresh fish and potatoes delivered daily. Fish and chips is a good value option when it comes to food and the cost of living crisis, times are hard for people and everything is going up. I’m hoping to bring a nice value and good quality meal to people in Wigan.”