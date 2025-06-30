Northstone Celebrates the Success of Construction Crew Work Experience Week

Northstone has proudly completed its latest ‘Construction Crew’ week of work experience; a transformative programme based at Applecast as well as Northstone’s Abri and Tulach developments, that is designed to give young people and job seekers in Wigan hands-on insight into the world of construction and housebuilding.

The week kicked off at Tulach with an inspiring welcome from Northstone’s Construction Director, Rob Rudkin, Site Manager, Alex Morris and Communities Manager, Chrissie Bramhall- England whose collective dedication to creating opportunities for young people helped set the tone for the days ahead.

Throughout the week, participants engaged in practical, skill-building sessions led by some of Northstone’s senior team. Contractors, James Prayle led the joinery sessions and Barry McLoughlin, delivered electrical training in sessions that proved to be two highlights of the programme.

Another highlight of the week was a behind-the-scenes tour of Tulach; a live development on Smithy Brook Road. Under Alex’s guidance, the Construction Crew team gained real insight into the different phases of construction and saw first-hand how a site operates day-to-day giving them a true sense of what a future career in housebuilding could look like.

Commenting on the project, Chrissie Bramhall-England, Communities Manager at Northstone who organised the week said: “What an incredible week in what is always the highlight of the year for me. The pupils were all engaging and eager to learn and thanks to Rob, Alex, James and Barry whose generosity with time, knowledge, and mentorship brought the industry to life for our attendees.”

The week concluded with the team building their own bungalow at Applecast, turning their learning into action while developing real-world skills that will stay with them for years to come with feedback such as “I am absolutely loving this day,” summing up the week.

Chrissie added: “This has been a wonderful week filled with energy, resilience, and growth. Despite the scorching summer heat, every participant showed up with enthusiasm, commitment and a clear hunger to learn; reminding us that this is what opportunity truly looks like. This is what building futures looks like.”

The initiative has been a collaborative success for two consecutive years; this year working closely with Wigan Council, St Peter’s High School, Deanery High School and Runshaw College as well as the community to ensure the programme was visible, inclusive, and accessible to those who could benefit most.

Chrissie concluded: “A huge thank you goes to our partners at Applecast. Their ongoing support makes a real and lasting difference. In particular, Neil Farnworth’s dedication to changing the lives of young people continues to inspire everyone involved.”

For more information on Northstone visit www.northstone.co.uk